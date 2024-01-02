Indicted for throwing feces

Ghiloni

A man who allegedly threw feces at a local law enforcement officer was one of 10 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland county grand jury.

Christopher Ghiloni, 28, of Lynchburg, was charged with retaliation, a third-degree felony; harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor.

All of the charges stem from incidents on Nov. 22, 2023, a law enforcement report said Ghiloni throwing feces at a law enforcement officer and damaged a house and vehicle. No other details were immediately available.

Durant E. Peters, 45, of Washington C.H., was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, related to him causing physical harm to a family or household member on Dec. 6, 2023.

Shawna Willey, 29, of Hillsboro, was charged with aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, from an incident occurring Sept. 8, 2023.

Loretta Wilkin, 56, of Hillsboro, was charged with aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Aiden Morgan, 20, of Leesburg, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Norman Benson Jr., 24, of Leesburg, was charged with aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Alan Wayne Wybenga, 62, of Hillsboro, was charged with strangulation, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Lori Kay Green, 28, of Seaman, was charged with aggravated theft from a person in a protected class, a second-degree felony.

James V. Brown Jr., 43, of Greenfield, was charged with failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Robin Robinson, 52, of Batavia, was charged with failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

