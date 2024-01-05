Norris gets 15 years to life

M. Norris

A Hillsboro woman has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, plus an additional three years, for fatally shooting her former brother-in-law on March 11, 2023.

Melissa R. Norris, 50, was found guilty of murder, an unclassified felony, with a firearm specification, in a jury trial last month. She was sentenced to 15 years to life on the murder charge, with an additional mandatory three years for using a gun in commission of the crime.

Charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence were dismissed. She was given 155 days of jail-time credit.

On March 11, 2023, the Hillsboro Police Department responded at 2:39 p.m. to a 911 call from 801 Treewood Drive, Apartment No. 6, off Northwest Street in Hillsboro, where it was found that Melissa Norris had fatally shot John W. Norris, 53, Hillsboro.

At the time of the shooting, Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels said the nature of the call was being withheld. However, in June, Melissa Norris, who had originally been held in jail on unrelated charges, was indicted by a Highland County grand jury on charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

The police department requested assistance from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation for crime scene processing. The Highland County Prosecuting Attorney provided direct assistance during the preliminary investigation, Daniels said.

The two had been arguing at the victim’s Treewood Drive apartment prior to the shooting, according to various reports.

The Highland County Clerk of Courts Office said this week that the bill of particulars, which typically gives details of the case, was given to Melissa Norris’ attorney and was not being released to the public. Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins declined to give any details on the case.

Melissa Norris has a long record of traffic and other offenses in Hillsboro Municipal Court. In July of 2022, she was charged with aggravated menacing, obstructing official business and domestic threatening. In August of 2022, she was charged with theft, and in January of 2023, she was charged with obstructing official business.

Norris was transported to the Ohio Reformatory for Women on Dec. 18, 2023.

According to the court’s online records, Melissa Norris has an expected prison release date of July 5, 2041.