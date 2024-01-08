Dollar General open in New Market

Dollar General is excited has announce its store at is now open in New Market. Normal hours of operation can be found through the Dollar General app.

DG stores offer household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. In addition to the national and private branded products Dollar General carries, the new location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home decor and an expanded party preparation selection.

The new store also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new (New Market) store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

DG rovides support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The addition of the New Market store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.6 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. The company provides employees with competitive wages, award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions.

Submitted by Emma Hall, Dollar General.