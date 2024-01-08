Mowrystown celebrates Christmas

The Mowrystown mayor and village council have expressed their appreciation to Chuck Wait Tire, Mariah Wait Davis and all the others who helped with Christmas decorations and a celebration this year. There were many hours of hard work that went into purchasing, setting up, painting and decorating the Mowrystown Christmas tree and display. It’s been enjoyed by many, the village said. The cookies and hot cocoa were a treat on a cold night for the community. There was a nice turnout during the celebration and the Southern Highland Volunteer Fire District provided a stop by Santa Claus and the Grinch for the children.

Submitted photo