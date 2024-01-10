SSCC announces fall honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall semester 2023.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Those from Highland County named to the lists include:

President’s list: Greenfield — Emily Cox; Hillsboro — Kelton Anderson, Trenton Barber, Ethan Bortvit, Abigail Brady, Katie Cook, Gavin Crabtree, Isabella Crum, McKenzie Gaines, Ramsey Haines, Emmy Hawkins, Abigail Lykins, Ashley Lykins, Merritt McClarren, Gabrielle Nickell, Ethan Parry, Elena Pickering-Polstra, Halle Reveal, Scarlett Robinson, Carson Scott, Savannah Sexton, Samantha Smith, Gracie Thoroman; Leesburg — Madison Griffith, Braxton Harrison; Lynchburg: Brya McClain, Abigail Reynolds, Abigail Shepherd, Zoe Weston; Mount Orab — Nathan Smith; New Vienna — Shona Baisden.

Dean’s list: Greenfield — Ryan Bennett, Macey McCune, Joanna Ratcliff, Emerson Yates; Hillsboro — Allison Browning, Riley Collins, Madison Curtis, Kelsey Gilkison, Camden Griffith, Addison Huff, Sierra Igo, Cole Newsome, Brogen Priest, Rachel Rudy; Leesburg — Allissa Hester, Jadi Howland, Shelby Rice; Mt Orab — Zane Terwilliger; New Vienna — Kaylyn Deaton.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.