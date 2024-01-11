The handyman

Chris Cook left his longtime job of selling cars to help others with jobs they are unable to do themselves. Submitted photo

After working in sales jobs at Jerry Haag Motors and Clinton County Motor Sports on and off for about 14 years, Christopher Cook took a leap of faith and started the business All the Small Things to do the small home repair jobs that large contractors are often unable to devote resources to.

“I always kind of had a knack for sales and enjoyed it for a lot of years, but it just got old with the long hours and a lot of time away from the family,” said Cook. “I enjoyed working there for the most part, but kind of like anything else in life, you get burned out.”

Cook said he spent a lot of nights around the campfire talking to friends who said there was a need for the type of services he now provides.

“I watched my grandparents get older, and there were little things they couldn’t do anymore, and it was very frustrating for them, and you have some big contractors out there, some great ones, but they don’t really have time to go out and do all these small jobs,” said Cook. “A lot of times they never even got calls back for these little jobs or someone said they’d come and do it and they wouldn’t show up or if they did show up, the quality of work just wasn’t that great.”

Cook’s father and grandfather both retired from maintenance jobs with the Ohio Department of Transportation. “I’ve kind of been around the maintenance thing my whole life and picked up a lot of stuff from them,” he said.

Cook said he installed flooring for work for about six years after graduating from Lynchburg-Clay High School in 2004 (he attended Bright Local through his junior year). “That’s probably the most comfortable aspect of what I do,” he said.

His typical jobs include things like hanging ceiling fans, replacing mailboxes and replacing sinks. “Really, the only things I stay away from are the big plumbing and electrical jobs and, unfortunately, I am not very good at painting and drywall, so I don’t feel like I can do a good enough job to please me or the customer,” said Cook.

Cook said he enjoys being able to help people and is able to spend more time with his family. “The most rewarding thing is just seeing the older people smile ear to ear,” he said. “It kind of goes back into my years of being a salesman because I enjoy that connection with people and that finished product that they see and just smile.”

Cook said he has received a lot of help in his new business from local businesses like Lawson Roofing, Storms Construction, Bakers Painting and Gaines Tree Service. “They’ve been a huge help getting me off the ground and helping me when I need it, and they are just fantastic local businesses,” he said.

Cook lives in Hillsboro with his wife, Stephanie, and children Juno, 8, and Clarke, 15.

Those interested in Cook’s services can contact him at 937-403-5666 or by email at [email protected].

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.