M. Trace runs away from McClain

McClain sophomore Jordan Bell looks for an opening while Miami Trace sophomore Grant Guess defends. Bell led McClain with seven points. Chris Hoppes | AIM Media Midwest

The Miami Trace Panthers welcomed the Tigers from historic McClain High School in Greenfield for a triple header of basketball action Friday. A large crowd turned out to watch as Miami Trace won all three contests.

The Panthers won the freshman game, 35-15, they took the junior-varsity game, 36-24, and in the varsity game the Panthers prevailed, 48-24.

Miami Trace improved to 11-3 on the season and moves to 7-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

McClain fell to 2-11 overall, 0-7 in the conference.

The Tigers played a very deliberate offense, passing the ball numerous times before finding the shot they wanted. After an opening bucket from Miami Trace senior Brady Armstrong, who finished as the game’s leading scorer with 17 points, senior Andrew Potts scored and converted a free throw for a 3-2 McClain lead.

Sophomore Adam Guthrie had an offensive rebound and put back, giving the Panthers a 4-3 lead. Armstrong hit another basket for the Panthers and McClain sophomore Jordan Bell tied the game, 6-6, with a three. Armstrong connected for the first of his three three-point field goals on the night to give the Panthers a 9-6 lead.

Bell and junior Riley Cummins each made a free throw for the Tigers and Miami Trace senior Austin Boedeker scored for an 11-8 Miami Trace lead at the end of the first quarter.

It was a lead the Panthers would not relinquish. Miami Trace scored seven points in the second quarter to three for McClain, giving the Panthers an 18-11 halftime lead.

The Panthers started the third quarter with a 9-0 run with five points from Armstrong, two from Boedeker and two from Guthrie to open up a 27-11 lead.

McClain senior Seth Weller and Miami Trace junior Trey Robinette exchanged three-point baskets. Guthrie’s next basket gave Miami Trace a 32-14 lead.

The Tigers had a 5-0 run after which a bucket by Panther senior Bryson Osborne set the score at 36-19 at the end of three quarters.

Miami Trace outscored McClain in the fourth quarter, 12-5, to post the 48-24 victory.

Bell led McClain with seven points (he made two threes), Weller and junior Owen Sykes each scored six points, senior Andrew Potts scored four and junior Riley Cummins had one point.

“I knew they had something up their sleeve and I figured it would be (to) slow it down,” Miami Trace coach Brian Southward, who is the interim head coach Ben Ackley, said in his post game remarks. “They didn’t want to get in a running game with us, not saying that we were going to run,” Southward said. “I figured they had a plan to slow it down.”

Miami Trace will return to the court Friday, Jan. 19 to take on Hillsboro. The Indians lost at home to Jackson in double overtime Friday, 58-57.

The Washington Blue Lions hosted Chillicothe and defeated the Cavaliers, 62-54.

Washington improved to 5-1 in the FAC, good for second place. The Blue Lions are 10-2 overall.

Chillicothe fell to 5-8 overall, 1-6 in the FAC.

Jackson and Hillsboro are now tied for third place in the FAC, both at 3-3. The Indians are 6-5 overall and Jackson raises its record to 10-4.

Washington will play at Jackson on Friday, Jan. 19 and Hillsboro will play at Piketon on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and at Miami Trace on Jan. 19.

Chillicothe plays at McClain on Jan. 19.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 11 7 18 12 — 48

Mc 8 3 8 5 — 24

MIAMI TRACE — Ben Mathews 0-1-1; Trey Robinette 0 (1)-0-3; Grant Guess 1-2-4; Coleden May 2-0-4; Julian Baker 0-0-0; Connor Napier 0-0-0; Brady Armstrong 4 (3)-0-17; Austin Boedeker 3 (1)-0-9; Cade Whitaker 0-0-0; Adam Guthrie 3-0-6; Bryson Osborne 2-0-4. TOTALS — 15 (5)-3-48. Free throw shooting: 3 of 5 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Armstrong, 3; Robinette, Boedeker. Field goal shooting: 20 of 37 for 54 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 13 for 38 percent. Rebounds: 14 (3 offensive). Turnovers: 7. Assists: 14. Steals: 7. Fouls: 14.

McCLAIN — Riley Cummins 0-1-1; Jordan Bell 0 (2)-1-7; Seth Weller 0 (2)-0-6; Owen Sykes 2-2-6; Jayden Allison 0-0-0; Andrew Potts 1-2-4. TOTALS — 3 (4)-6-24. Free throw shooting: 6 of 11 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Bell, 2; Weller, 2. Field goal shooting: 7 of 20 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 12 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 17. Offensive rebounds: 2.