Whiteoak knocks off East Clinton

MOWRYSTOWN — Using a big third quarter, Whiteoak defeated East Clinton 37-32 Monday in girls basketball on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the WHS gym.

East Clinton is 2-13 on the year. Whiteoak is 11-5.

Kara Ward led Whiteoak with 13 points, seven of those coming from the free throw line in the third period.

Lauren Runyon had 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal for the Astros.

East Clinton led 19-17 at the half, but Whiteoak outscored EC 12-3 in the third, buoyed by Ward’s free throw success.

SUMMARY

Jan 15, 2024

@Whiteoak High School

Whiteoak 37, East Clinton 32

W^10^7^12^8^^37

EC^10^9^3^10^32

(32) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Reynolds 1-0-0-2 Schiff 0-0-1-1 Hadley 3-1-1-8 Runyon 5-0-1-11 Tate 2-1-0-5 Reed 0-0-0-0 Scott 2-1-0-5 Arnold 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 13-3-3-32

(37) WHITEOAK (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McMullen 2-1-0-5 Monteith 1-1-0-3 Hamm 2-1-1-6 Ward 2-0-9-13 Roberts 2-0-0-4 Parr 2-1-1-6 Thompson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-4-11/22-37

FIELD GOALS: EC (13-47) Hadley 3-4

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (3-10)

FREE THROWS: EC (3-10)

REBOUNDS: EC-38 (Runyon 11 Hadley 7 Tate 7 Reynolds 5 Schiff 4 Scott 3 Reed 2)

ASSISTS: EC-6 (Runyon 2 Tate 2 Reed 1 Hadley 1)

STEALS: EC-7 (Hadley 3 Schiff 1 Runyon 1 Arnold 1 Tate 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-5 (Hadley 3 Runyon 2)

TURNOVERS: EC-27