HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has release the following information:

Jan. 14

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A deputy responded to the 10000 block of S.R. 753 after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined the incident was all verbal, both parties agreed to be civil, and no charges were filed.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Pearl Street in Lynchburg after a report of an assault. After investigation, Frank G. Poe III, 38, Lynchburg, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Jan. 16

INCIDENT

A resident of the 3400 block of S.R. 73 reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined to be a verbal altercation. The parties separated and no charges were filed.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chancellor S. Krebs, 30, Hillsboro, parole violation.

Clinton W. Watson, 45, Hillsboro, driving under suspension, expired plates, no taillights.

Brandon J. Knisley, 26, Peebles, driving under suspension.

Katherine C. Stout, 22, Bainbridge, expired tags.

Jeffrey W. Weaver, 55, Bethel, speeding.