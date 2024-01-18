A Christmas tree with presents pictured beneath is shown during the holidays at the Highland House Children’s Room. Submitted photo

Every museum seeks to have not only exhibits of historical importance but of interest to a wide variety of visitors of all ages. The philosophy of “something for everyone” is very applicable to the most successful of museums.

One of the Highland County Historical Society Highland House Museum’s most important exhibits is about the Marching Mothers. Others come during the holiday season to peruse and buy from local merchants at the Merry Mercantile Gift Shop and check out the holiday decorations which change each year. While adults enjoy those activities, the very young enjoy another feature of the holiday season at the Museum. No, it’s not Santa Claus.

While the museum volunteers decorate the outside and main hallway, individual groups have for years decorated the various rooms. Those responsible include Lynn Neal, Towne Club, Wayman Chapel Women, Three Arts Club, Country Quilters, Hillsboro Garden Club, Sinking Spring Women, DAR, SOGS, Hillsboro Women’s Club, Highland County Retired Teachers and Altrusa. Each group takes the chosen theme for that year and puts their own unique spin on it. We appreciate their time and creativity.

So what captures the very young children’s attention? The Children’s Room. Yes, the furnishings are child size. Yes, there are antique toys displayed. Yes, there is a Christmas tree with lights and ornaments, but there is something else under the tree that is unique to this room.

Altrusa’s main interest is to encourage reading at any age but especially in children. Each year they put colorfully wrapped books under the tree and invite the young visitors to take one. The museum volunteers have observed the children’s anticipation and excitement as they leave the museum with a wrapped book tucked under their arm, eager to get to the car and unwrap their treasure. During the 2023 holiday season, Altrusa gave out 64 books.

A museum needs to appeal to all ages. These children are too young to appreciate the historical actions of our pioneers and later generations’ contribution to the county and the country, but they’ll be back and they’ll learn.

Submitted by Kathy Levo, Highland County Historical Society.