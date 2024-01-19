A gallant soldier, fair excellence, court lacks heat

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1920, The Hillsboro Dispatch reported that National Thrift Week was designated in Hillsboro and multiple points of the Financial Creed were ordered to be followed, some of those being to make a budget, keep a record of expenditures and have a bank account.

The petit jury was ordered to be dismissed due to “a lack of sufficient heating” in the courtroom “and will not meet until the heating plant is repaired.” The report said that if extenuating circumstances arose where the courtroom was urgently required, they would still meet.

Multiple banks held their elections with Merchants National Bank electing O.N. Sams as president, Farmers and Traders National Bank electing John Matthews as president and Hillsboro Bank and Savings Company electing J.W. Evans as president.

The Extension School saw its largest attendance due to Leslie Roads’ presentation of North America’s winner for “biggest ear of corn,” which was passed around the class, with the corn a Johnson County White seed.

Residents of Highland County continued to hope for oil and gas to be found on their property as a company had been formed a couple of decades ago due to oil being found, with the oil measured at a depth of 1,000 feet.

The Forum Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings including “Rough Riding Romance” starring Tom Mix, “Light of Western Stars,” starring Zane Grey, and “Her Purchase Price,” starring Bessie Barriscale.

The Hillsboro Markets advertised multiple products, including wheat for $2.50, oats for 90 cents, young chickens for 23 cents, turkeys and hens for 35 cents, butter for 55 cents, old roosters for 13 cents and young ducks for 20 cents.

This week in 1945, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Alexandra Tolstoy, daughter of Leo Tolstoy, was scheduled to make a presentation of “Leo Tolstoy’s Conception of Russia’s Future” at the third session of the First Methodist Church.

Pvt. George Garber, Greenfield, was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action for his time with the 32nd Infantry Division from June 2, 1944, to June 17, 1944, while in the Southwest Pacific region.

The registration for volunteer blood donors for the visit of the Red Cross mobile blood donor unity was reported to be “considerably behind schedule” and worries arose that it would not meet its quota of 450 volunteers.

In sports, the McClain Tigers basketball team clinched a share of first place in the South Central Ohio League thanks to a 48-20 win over the Washington Blue Lions and a Hillsboro 31-29 win over Circleville.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Enter Arsene Lupin” starring Charles Korvin and Ella Raines, and “The Doughgirls” starring Ann Sheridan and Alexis Smith.

Kroger advertised multiple products including a 25-pound bag of Pillsbury flour for $1.19, a pound of smoked sausage for 33 cents, a two-pound package of crackers for 29 cents and two pounds of apples for 23 cents.

This week in 1970, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Agricultural Society was given a certificate of merit by the Ohio Department of Agriculture for its “general excellence” in fair promotion, specifically for the capital improvements program at the fairgrounds.

Benny Rhoads, formerly of Hillsboro and then a University of Cincinnati defensive back and punter, broke the university’s record for career punting average following an update of the school’s football record books, with the record set at 40.1 yards per kick.

The Tri-County Curricular and Material Center, servicing Adams, Brown and Highland counties, looked to possibly be saved following legislation being introduced to the Ohio Legislature that would provide funds to stay open.

The Highland County Republican Executive Committee nominated Irvin Kibler to replace Byron Klark, while the Highland County Democratic Executive Committee put forward Virgil Siders as a replacement for J.N. Wise.

In sports, the Harlem Astronauts, “laughmakers of basketball,” were scheduled to appear at the Hillsboro High School gymnasium for its upcoming coast-to-coast tour, with the game sponsored by the Hillsboro Athletic Boosters Club.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Battle for Britain” written by James Kennaway and Wilfred Greatorex, directed by Guy Hamilton and starring Harry Andrews, Michael Caine and Trevor Howard.

Lowe’s advertised multiple products including a 50-pound bag of potatoes for $1.69, a pound of round steak for 89 cents, a 5-pound bag of sugar for 39 cents, 10 16-ounce loaves of bread for $1 and three pounds of onions for 35 cents.

This week in 1995, The Press-Gazette reported that Judge James Hapner from Hillsboro Municipal Court announced that he planned to be on the ballot for the election following being appointed by Governor George Voinovich due to a vacancy opening.

Larry Lyons was sworn in as the newest member of the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education by a 3-0 vote, one abstain, with Lyons voted to fill the vacancy of Bob Patton following his resignation only a month prior.

State Representative Doug White announced the release of funds for the improvement of two parks in his district, one of those improvements being the purchase of 20 acres of land in Highland County that would be added to the Fallsville Wildlife Area.

In sports, the Hillsboro basketball team defeated Western Brown, 77-68, thanks to C.J. Captain’s exceptional hot streak, scoring 61 points with 32 against Western Brown and 29 against New Richmond.

Star Cinemas, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Pulp Fiction” starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman, and “Dumb and Dumber” starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a pound of bulk-sliced bacon for 99 cents, a pound of peeled carrots for 99 cents and a half-gallon of Jubilee ice cream for 99 cents.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.