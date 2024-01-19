Charged with raping juvenile

Hunt

In an indictment that was initially made secret, a Leesburg man has been charged with four first-degree felony counts of raping a juvenile in Highland County Common Pleas Court .

The indictment contends that Jonah Michael Edward Hunt, 21, engaged in sexual conduct with a victim who was under the age of 13 on different occasions. According to the indictment, the incidents occurred from Feb. 1, 2021 through Oct. 1, 2022 with three of the incidents taking place in Highland County and one occurring in Clinton County.

Hunt was arrested Jan. 3, and bond was set at $200,000 in a hearing on Jan. 9. He was still in custody at the Highland County Justice Center in Hillsboro as of Friday afternoon.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 31, and a final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21. A jury trial is scheduled for Monday, March 25 in common pleas court.

No other details were available.

