HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ashley Shaffer, 37, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Jeremy Lamb, 38, of Lebanon, was arrested for failure to appear

Mary McCoy, 58, of Portsmouth, was cited for a traffic control device.

Thomas Vance, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Jan. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

John Allen, 49, of Lynchburg, was arrested for failure to appear.

John Caseltine, 38, of West Union, was arrested for failure to appear.

James Seaman, 73, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Hunter Wolf, 20, of Lynchburg, was cited for speed.

Kelly Garrett, 46, of Waverly, was cited for speed.