$10M for Greenfield projects

Pictured (l-r) are Greenfield council members Mary Ellen McMurry, Cory Taylor, Phil Clyburn, Carlos Ooten and Brenda Losey at Monday’s meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd

More than 10 million dollars of grant funding has been secured for the Greenfield community over the last couple years that has funded numerous projects across the village.

An update on someof the projects was given by city manager Todd Wilkin at this week’s council meeting.

Sewer and water infrastructure, streets and the railroad are all aging things in Greenfield that have been and continue to be improved upon for the most part by way of grants.

The infrastructure work on Fourth Street is nearly done and follows the completion of the same sort of work on Fayette Street last year. Both of those projects saw the much-needed repair and replacement of failing infrastructure and the addition of gutters, sidewalks and fresh pavement. Both projects were largely funded by grant dollars through the Ohio Public Works Commission and supplemented with zero- and low-interest loans.

Phase One water line replacement is currently underway throughout town, Wilkin said. This work includes replacing several water mains, valves, fire hydrants and service lines. It is funded through a 50/50 grant and loan through the Ohio Water Development Authority.

The flood abatement work at Sycamore Circle is nearing completion. It is a Community Block Development Grant project overseen by the Highland County commissioners.

New tornado sirens have been installed — one at the practice field and the other off of Pine Street. Both were funded through grant money.

A sidewalk and pedestrian bridge project on the west side of town will be going out to bid soon, Wilkin said. The project funding is in large part through an Ohio Department of Transportation grant.

The railroad project was initially awarded about three years ago and was expected to begin last year. The project was bid last fall and the goal of the Indiana and Ohio Railway and the Ohio Rail Development Commission is for work to commence in the spring.

The project will upgrade Greenfield’s 29-mile rail to a 25 mph rating which will continue to support the jobs and businesses – Adient in Greenfield, Candle-Lite in Leesburg and Huhtamaki in New Vienna – that use the line as well as the ancillary businesses and subsequent jobs that supply those businesses. More than $3 million dollars in grants, as well as local contributions through partnerships, are funding this project.

While not an exhaustive list, it’s a good representation of what is getting accomplished in the village. All in all, Wilkin said, more than $10 million dollars in grant money have been brought into the Greenfield community the last couple years to facilitate needed projects.

Council chair Phil Clyburn spoke of his gratitude to the administration for going after the grant dollars.

In other business, coach Drew Hamilton, on behalf of the McClain girls track team, accepted the citizen of the month award recognizing the team members for their achievements and their representation of their community. This team achieved the first-ever district title for McClain girls track and field and has represented McClain and the Greenfield community well, Wilkin said.

Also receiving acknowledgement was police chief Jeremiah Oyer as January’s employee of the month. Oyer was recognized for his dedication to the police department and the employees he leads. Wilkin said that it is through Oyer’s dedication that he continues to prove his love for the Greenfield community.

Other updates during the meeting included discussion on buildings. Masonry work is set to begin at the building that was directly attached to the Elliott Hotel, Wilkin said. Also, blighted properties throughout town are progressing toward resolution.

Two properties on Fifth Street have been approved by the court to go out for bid, Wilkin said. Additionally, three other parcels – on McClain Avenue, Pine Street and Lafayette – are making progress toward becoming viable properties again, finance director Gary Lewis said.

In his report to council, Lewis said the village is looking forward to a good year with the continued infrastructure improvements, paving, regular maintenance and the acquisition in some areas of technology that would improve services. He emphasized that the village must concentrate on business retention and development and put real effort into affordable housing.

Greenfield council meets in regular session on the first and third Monday of each month at 4:45 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor of the City Building.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.