Greenfield State of District Jan. 29

There’s always a lot going on in the Greenfield Exempted Village School District, and the upcoming State of the District is a great way for the community to find out what is happening.

This year the event will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 in the McClain High School cafeteria. The session is not just for parents and guardians, but for anyone in the community.

While previous State of the District events have been in the form of a presentation from administration and department and programs directors, this year it’s being done a bit differently. It will be a panel discussion featuring administrators and directors. This informal format provides the opportunity for anyone in attendance to directly ask questions, to hear about future plans, and even to seek clarification on something that they may have heard.

While the length of the session will be dependent on the number of participating attendees, it is estimated that the session will be about a half hour long. Following that, tours of McClain High School will be offered.

“We encourage everyone in the community to attend the State of the District,” Gray said. “This informal panel discussion will be a great opportunity to ask questions and to hear about everything going on in the school district.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools.