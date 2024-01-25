Spagur joins McCarty Associates

Spargur

McCarty Associates, LLC has announced that Garrett Spargur joined the firm in September 2023 as an associate engineer.

Spargur graduated from Fairfield Local High School in Leesburg in 2018. He attended Ohio University and graduated summa cum laude in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. During his time in college, he completed three internship rotations with the surveying department at McCarty Associates. After graduation, he joined the Mannik & Smith Group working on-site/civil design, primarily focusing on private commercial development.

Spargur returned back to McCarty Associates in the fall 2023 in order to better serve and impact his home community. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Spargur is a registered Engineer-in-Training in the state of Ohio. He is working towards both his professional engineering and surveying licenses. He looks forward to meeting and engaging with clients. He can be reached at the Hillsboro office of McCarty Associates.

Located in Hillsboro, McCarty Associates, LLC is a full-service architecture, engineering and surveying firm that offers services all over Ohio and northern Kentucky. It can be reached at 937-393-9971 and you can view its updated website at www.mccartyassociates.com.

Submitted by Jason McConnaughey, director of surveying operations, McCarty Associates.