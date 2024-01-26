Jail escape, raised rent, jail rating

This week in 1930, The Greenfield Republican reported that Howard Davis of Washington C.H. was being brought back to be the engineer of the Greenfield street improvement program, a plan that also looked to add resurfacing in the new year.

People and organizations like R.W. Duncan of the Daughters of the American Revolution, $25; the Federal of Eagles, $15; and The Greenfield Republican, $25; were a part of another $116 being added to the hospital fund for the week, bringing the total to $742.

John Schmidt, a prisoner in the Hillsboro jail since October for burglarizing a grocery store, escaped from the jail by “working the complicated lock on the big door of the upstairs section” using a wire or a similar tool.

The Kaufman Bargain Store was set to open in Greenfield in around a month in the Arnott building, with Richard McLean planned to be the manager, according to Ellet Kaufman, owner of the Washington C.H. store.

In sports, the McClain varsity basketball team decimated the Wilmington, 35-5, “the worst given” to any South Central Ohio League team since the league started seven years prior, as Wilmington showed “very little” offensive action.

IGA Stores advertised multiple products, including three cans of pork and beans for 25 cents, a prepared can of spaghetti for 10 cents, a can of salmon for 19 cents, two one-pound boxes of buttered crackers for 35 cents and three boxes of salt for 27 cents.

This week in 1955, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that around 110 women planned to hold Greenfield’s annual Mothers’ March for the March of Dimes, with the group divided into six teams with Mildred Head and William Coffey announced to be a couple of the chairs.

W.H. Shawhan was offered the role of superintendent of utilities in the Municipal Water and Light Department, as he had previous experience as the director of public works and public utilities in Middletown.

Donald Waddell, a Greenfield native, was being hailed as “one of the West’s outstanding empire builders,” according to a biographical article in the June 1954 edition of “The Reporter,” which detailed Waddell’s development of farm interests in Arizona.

The Greenfield Board of Education authorized a firm of architects “to prepare feasibility plans” for the possibility of an addition to the Greenfield Elementary School, which would add six or eight new classrooms.

In sports, Wilmington defeated the McClain, 68-60, the loss due to an unsatisfactory performance at the free-throw line from the Tigers.

The Rand Theatre advertised multiple films including “The Fast and the Furious,” starring John Ireland and Dorothy Malone, and “The White Orchid,” starring William Lundigan, Peggie Castle and Armando Silvestre.

The Drummond Implement Co., located in Bainbridge, advertised multiple vehicles including a 1950 Pontiac Crestline for $545, a 1953 Pontiac Chieftain with only 18,000 miles for $1,695 and a 1946 Ford for $145.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that Highland County Sheriff Hugh Rogers, a Democrat, announced that he planned to run for re-election.

Members of the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society traveled to the Highland County Cemetery to recopy over 1,500 burial records, with some members of the society coming from places as far away as Cincinnati and Franklin.

The Regional Planning Commission announced that it planned to start a search for new headquarters following the Highland County Board of Commissioners newly requiring a rent payment for the office space that had previously been free.

The Highland County Jail didn’t meet the minimum state standards for Ohio jails, according to a report from the Bureau of Adult Detention Facilities, with some of the recommendations being allowing prisoners to make calls to attorneys and providing seating for all prisoners, among other things.

In sports, Hillsboro defeated the Eastern Brown, 77-55, the win improving Hillsboro’s record to an impressive 11-2 overall.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “The Prize Fighter,” which was directed by Michael Preece and starred Tim Conway and Don Knotts.

Convenient Food Mart, located at 226 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a 16-ounce loaf of whole wheat bread for 79 cents, a gallon of ice cream for $2.39 and a twin-pack of potato chips for 59 cents.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that the area saw significant ice and snow coverage, which was the reason for a major closure of S.R. 138 caused by a wreck, shutting down the road for more than eight hours.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners unanimously motioned to rescind their appointment of Brad Adams as the Highland County Humane Officer due to Highland County Probate Judge Kevin Greer finding that Adams did not live in Highland County.

The Greenfield Fire Department announced that it received a $171,000 grant that it planned to use to purchase a new 2,000-gallon tanker, which would replace a 1969 engine that was modified to be used as a 1,000-gallon tanker.

The Hillsboro Public Library showed off its new microfilm reader/printers which would replace its 14-year-old readers, with the library announcing that it had copies of “all Highland County newspapers” available since 1851.

In sports, McClain defeated Miami Trace, 71-56, thanks to an astonishing 72 percent shooting percentage (28 for 39) and a sparkling 50 percent shooting percentage from beyond the three-point line (6 of 12).

