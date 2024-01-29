AAA7: 50 years of service

In a momentous celebration, the Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) in Ohio proudly mark its 50th anniversary, a testament to five decades of dedicated service under the Older Americans Act. These agencies have been instrumental in empowering older adults to live with dignity and independence.

The Ohio Area Agencies on Aging, designated by the Ohio Department of Aging, play a crucial role in planning, developing, funding and implementing local systems of coordinated aging services. With a commitment to enhancing the lives of older adults, they have been at the forefront of providing a wide array of home and community-based services. In Ohio, there are 12 AAAs that represent all 88 counties, while nationally, there are 670 AAAs. Locally, the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) covers 10 counties in southern Ohio, including: Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. Information for the other 11 AAAs throughout Ohio can be found at www.ohioaging.org/area-agencies/

AAAs were added to the Older Americans Act in 1973 to be the on-the-ground organizations charged with helping older adults live with independence and dignity in their homes and communities. Ohio AAAs are continuing this celebration into 2024, and join together to mark this important milestone of 50 years for the aging network in Ohio. The AAA7 was established in 1972 as a model project in Ohio, funded by the US Administration on Aging, and recently celebrated its own golden anniversary in 2022. The AAA7 has a long history of providing needed services to its communities to assist individuals with maintaining independence and personal choice by providing resource options and services.

“Under the legislation of the Older Americans Act, AAAs have tirelessly worked to create and sustain local programs that cater to the unique needs of older adults in their planning and service areas. From congregate meals to wellness classes, their impact is felt in every aspect of the aging community,” said Debbie Gulley, interim executive director and director of case management services at the AAA7.

The AAA7’s Resource Center is available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the resource center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through email at [email protected]. The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of communications, AAA7.