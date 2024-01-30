HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Jan. 25
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Joshua Caldwell, 38, of New Vienna, was arrested for domestic violence.
Autum Medley, 20, of Midland, was cited for speed.
Bethany Smart, 40, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.
Jan. 27
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Norman Benson, 47, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file for registration.
Jan. 28
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Trevor Gibson, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested for drug paraphernalia.
Clinton Watson, 45, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Norman Benson, 47, of Hillsboro, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs and cited for expired tags.
Jan. 29
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Kathy Decker, 73, of Hillsboro, was cited for right of way.