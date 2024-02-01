Burrito bar opens in Greenfield

Pictured at Thursday’s grand opening are (l-r) The Angry Cactus manager Shannnon Coleman, Highland County commissioner Brad Roades, co-owner Aaron Penn, city manager Todd Wilkin, Liam Penn, Connie Clyburn, co-owner Mark Clyburn and city council member Phil Clyburn. Submitted photo

The Angry Cactus really isn’t all that angry, but rather happy to serve the Greenfield community.

Greenfield’s new burrito bar restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Thursday.

The village recognized the opening along with community leaders, employees, family and The Angry Cactus co-owners Mark Clyburn and Aaron Penn.

The Angry Cactus offers burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos and an assortment of toppings so that patrons can create the meal they would like. Customers can eat in or carry out. The restaurant is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to Penn, next week begins a lunch special for students to include a $6 and $8 option that includes a drink. Also, they are developing a kids menu that will be ready soon. Gift cards are available, he said, and a loyalty program is in the works.

The Angry Cactus is managed by Greenfield resident Shannon Coleman, who Penn said has “done a tremendous job” helping to get the restaurant going.

There is no phone for the restaurant right now, but Clyburn said they are working on a website, which will allow for online ordering. There is a Facebook page for the restaurant.

Clyburn said he and co-owner Penn, who are both Greenfield born and raised, believe in investing in the community and providing more options for the citizens.

“We wanted to give our small town something that is normally only offered in the cities, something new that Greenfield has never had,” Clyburn said.

The Angry Cactus is located at 414 Jefferson St.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.