WC Theatre presenting ‘She Kills Monsters’

Wilmington College Theatre will present the play “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition”, Feb. 29, March 1 and 2, at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she comes to terms with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.

In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Bryan Wallingford is directing the show with J. Wynn Alexander and Becky Haines providing set and lighting design, respectively. The cast features Kyleigh Caves as Agens, Ollie Basta as Tilly, Sterling Goodwin as Chuck, Makayla Thomason as Lillith, Baylee Joy Martin as Kaliope, Dalan Toups as Orcus, Zach Tillis as Miles, Alyssa Jenkins as Vera, Birdy Orebaugh as Evil Gabbi, Ellie Craig as Evil Tina, Carlie McCoy as Faere, Devon Synder as Steve, and Hillary LeForge, Wyatt Morrow, Hannah Schroeder and Damien Wahl as the monsters.

Rounding out the production team are Spencer Anderson, stage management; Emma Schnecker, cheer choreography; Ken Lydy, fight choreography; Tara Lydy, costume design; Bekah Wall, projection design; Tina Murdock, publication design; and Damien Harris, Grace Matthews and Teddy Murphy, stage crew.

Ticket reservations are available through the website, , with sales beginning Monday (Feb. 5) at 9 a.m.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of communications, Wilmington College.