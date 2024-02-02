Contractor shot, six burglaries, an 18-point buck

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, The News-Herald reported that Charles Baldwin, a Hillsboro contractor, died in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, due to multiple gunshot wounds, including two in the head, caused by sheriff Asa Little, with the paper reporting that “Little had no right to stop them.”

The office of Highland County Treasurer B.R. Clark announced that a total of $6,306.37 in sales were made from tax stamps, as 205,829 stamps were purchased of the one-cent variety, 1,453 were purchased of the 15-cent variety and 85 $3 stamps were purchased.

Ohio Gov. Martin Davey appointed Major John Blount to be the assistant quartermaster general, with this Davey’s first appointment from Highland County, as Blount would continue to serve as a major with the 147th Regiment as well.

The Hillsboro bridge tournament, benefiting the Hillsboro Hospital, was looking to be a “great success,” as 56 people already signed up and 150 people were believed to eventually sign up for the $1 tournament.

The Mother Thompson Union held an institute with multiple people from Highland County regarding the 62nd anniversary since the first crusade was made against the sale of intoxicating liquor in Hillsboro.

The New Bell’s Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings including “Lightning Strikes Twice,” starring Ben Lyon and Thelma Todd, and “Wings in the Dark,” starring Myrna Loy and Cary Grant.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products including silk and wool stockings for 15 cents, an ivory percolator for 79 cents, a bottle of cedar oil polish for 9 cents, four bars of laundry soap for 9 cents and two zinc pot cleaners for 9 cents.

This week in 1960, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Citizens Bank and Savings Co. in Leesburg filed a petition in Highland County Common Pleas Court against Clifford Brewer, Cincinnati, asking that his liens be marshaled and his property sold.

The Rocky Fork service station and restaurant, located at the junction of U.S. Route 50 and S.R. 753 a mile west of Rainsboro, had around $10 in cash and a large flashlight burglarized from its store, with the burglary the sixth one at the store in six years.

Paint No. 2 Local School District (Rainsboro) showed off the signatures of 256 electors for the request of transferring their district to the Paint No. 1 Local School District (New Petersburg) and submitted them to the Highland County Board of Education.

The Greenfield Police Department announced its move to a new duty schedule, with the change meaning reduced personnel, as only one person would be on daytime duty for four days of the week.

In sports, the McClain basketball team lost to the Columbus Central Pirates, 76-56, thanks to a game-high 25 points from Pirates’ star Herman Reeves.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised “Say One for Me,” which was written by Robert O’Brien, directed by Frank Tashlin and starred Bing Crosby, Debbie Reynolds and Robert Wagner.

Eavey Food Markets advertised multiple products including triple-breasted or three-legged fryers for 33 cents, five pot pies for $1, two cans of kidney beans for 29 cents and a two-pound bag of turnips for 19 cents.

This week in 1985, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Greenfield planned to bring a new and different version of the Greenfield Countrie Towne Festival to town, as an opening ceremony was the most heralded new aspect.

The Greenfield Fire Department responded to four different fires over the last two days, with one of the fires causing the destruction of a city barn that was fully engulfed in flames prior to the firefighters getting to the scene.

Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge Jon Hapner detailed the days of labor of prisoners, with prisoners having spent 40 days removing political signs, 17 days working at Rocky Fork Lake and 65 days working at Leesburg.

Greenfield City Council approved the submission for legislation by the Urban Development Action Grant, which if approved, would give the city $56,350 for mortgage financing for the construction of five single-family houses in Greenfield.

In sports, the McClain girls basketball team defeated the Hillsboro, 77-35, alongside the Wilmington Hurricanes win over Miami Trace, which meant McClain clinched a share of first-place in the South Central Ohio League.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised “Beverly Hills Cop,” which was written by Daniel Petrie Jr., directed by Martin Brest and starred Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton.

Convenient Food Mart advertised multiple products including two loaves of white bread for 89 cents, a gallon of two-percent milk for $1.79, a dozen eggs for 79 cents, a half-pound of potato chips for $1.09 and three red apples for 69 cents.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that the 17th annual New Directions Telethon had already raised $16,000 by the day after the event, with more money coming in.

Five area fire departments gathered to fight a blaze that destroyed a barn on S.R. 41 in Brushcreek Township, with the Brushcreek Township, Marshall Township, Franklin Township, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue and Bainbridge Fire Department all at the scene.

The village of Highland re-established the Highland Marshall’s Office following a nine-year absence, as a two-person staff, led by acting marshal Dustin Malone as the appointing member.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife, announced that an 18-point buck shot by Clayton resident Brian Stephens on his family’s farm near Rainsboro was ruled a state record, measured as the largest non-typical rack taken with a muzzleloader in Ohio.

In sports, the Fairfield Lady Lions defeated the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats, 57-29, which was the second time the Lions beat the Wildcats that season, as Chelsey Riddle scored a game-high 18 points.

LocalNet advertised its internet service, which included free 24/7 technical support, instant messaging, 10 email addresses and a custom stary page, with unlimited hours and no contracts for $9.95 per month.

