Local collegiate news

The following has been compiled from as assortment of news releases:

Holsted of OWU list

Claire Holsted of Hillsboro has been named to the 2023 fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University. To earn dean’s list recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Workman on Cumberlands list

The University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 for the semester, and be in good academic standing. Hannah Workman of Hillsboro is on the list for the fall 2023 semester.

Miami Dean’s List

Miami University students ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2023 have been named to the dean’s list. Local residents named to the list include Dylan Rigsby of Hillsboro, Katherine Craig of Hillsboro, Emily Hutchison of Hillsboro and Alexis Young of Hillsboro.

Miami President’s List

Miami University students ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall 2023 semester have been named to the president’s list. Local residents named to the list include Addie Campbell of Leesburg and Michael Ferguson of Hillsboro.

Campbell on Trine list

Gavin Campbell of Leesburg, a Trine University student, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2023 semester. Campbell is majoring in chemical engineering. To earn president’s list honors, Trine students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.00.

Four on Cedarville list

Gabriella Rose of Lynchburg, Christopher Leslie of Hillsboro, Jeanette Cox of Hillsboro and Makayla Longerfelt of Greenfield have been named to the fall 2023 dean’s list at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Burge on Heidelberg list

Heidelberg University has announced the names of students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Harrison Burge, a sophomore from Lynchburg. Students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the dean’s list.

Carpenter grads Harding

Faith Carpenter of Lynchburg received a diploma recognizing Harding University graduates for the fall 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 16, 2023. Carpenter received a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Haines on Berea list

Brock Haines, a resident of Hillsboro, has been named to the fall 2023 dean’s list at Berea College. A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Addington on Seton Hall list

Seton Hall University has announced that Briana Addington of Leesburg has qualified for the fall 2023 dean’s list. Undergraduates completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the dean’s list.