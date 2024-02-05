Fairfield ranked No. 9

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Garfield Hts. (5) 19-0 135
2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 16-3 133
3. Cin. Moeller (1) 18-1 132
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6) 17-1 127
5. Tol. Whitmer 15-1 109
6. Findlay 14-1 95
7. Delaware Hayes 16-1 69
8. Centerville (2) 12-5 46
9. Cin. Elder 15-3 41
10. Louisville 16-2 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 22. Cin. Sycamore 18.
DIVISION II
1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (12) 16-2 167
2. Lexington (2) 18-1 146
3. Cin. Wyoming (3) 16-0 109
4. Cols. Hartley 14-2 100
5. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 17-1 86
6. Shelby 15-2 78
7. Kettering Alter (1) 12-5 74
8. Youngs. Ursuline 13-3 55
9. Creston Norwayne 15-1 52
10. Willard 13-3 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 29. Dresden Tri-Valley 15.
DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (6) 14-4 143
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (6) 15-2 142
3. Malvern (3) 16-0 124
4. Ashland Crestview 17-0 97
5. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 16-1 85
6. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 14-2 76
7. Castalia Margaretta 15-2 68
8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 16-3 44
9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 16-2 40
10. Minford 12-3 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 20. Seaman N. Adams 13. Youngs. Mooney 13. Bluffton 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Russia (9) 17-1 162
2. Tol. Christian (3) 15-1 127
3. Richmond Hts. (6) 9-8 121
4. Lima Cent. Cath. 14-2 105
5. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 15-0 79
6. Warren JFK 13-4 61
7. Berlin Hiland 13-4 57
8. Troy Christian 15-2 52
9. Leesburg Fairfield 17-2 50
10. Delphos St. John’s 16-2 46
(tie) S. Webster 15-2 46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Antwerp 23. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17. Pandora-Gilboa 17. Mogadore 13.