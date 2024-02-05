52nd radio-telethon March 27

Emcees Herb Day (left) and Rick Williams are pictured at the 2023 Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon. Times-Gazette file photo

Planning is underway for the 52nd annual Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon conducted by the Hillsboro and Greenfield Rotary Clubs for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults.

The Hillsboro Rotary Club broadcast will take place from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Hillsboro Orpheum. This year’s host will be First State Bank and its employees.

The Hillsboro Rotary Club event will be broadcast live on Channel 13 of the Spectrum Cable System, on WSRW 101.5 FM and WSRW AM 1590, iHeart radio. It will also be live streamed on the society’s website — hicoso.org. and on Tech-t.com’s website. Terry Mikkleson, owner of Tech-t.com will again provide the equipment for the broadcast and live streaming.

The Greenfield Rotary Club event will be broadcast live on the same evening from the McClain High School studio from 7-9 p.m. on WVNU radio and the Spectrum community access channel in the Greenfield area.

Rotarians at both locations will take pledges during the event by telephone or in person. Pledges can be made during the radio-telethon by calling 937-402-5557 in Hillsboro or 937-981-7731 in Greenfield. Donations can also be made online through the society’s Facebook page or website. Any donation, no matter the amount, will be appreciated. Checks payable to HCCSA can be dropped off at any local bank or mailed to the society at P.O. Box 972, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

There will be several items donated to be auctioned during the event including sports memorabilia, game tickets and other items which will be announced in March. Bids can be submitted during the event by telephone or in person.

The two Rotary Clubs raised more than $150,000 during the 2023 event, all of which is used by the society to provide assistance and services to Highland County children and adults who are unable to pay for expenses for necessary medical treatment, transportation, equipment, pharmaceutical and other health care devices and services. The total raised by the event over the past 50 years is more than $4 million dollars. The Highland County Society for Children & Adults was founded in November of 1950.

Information for this story was provided by Rocky Coss, event organizer.