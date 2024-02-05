Fire displaces three females

A firefighter (far left) directs a spray of water toward a fire Friday at 6188 Dunlap Road in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Three residents were displaced and a firefighter suffered minor injuries during a fire Friday at 6188 Dunlap Road on the south side of Hillsboro.

Paint Creek EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning said his department received a call reporting the fire at 1:50 p.m. and that by the time firefighters arrived on the scene there was heavy fire showing from the back side of the one-story, partially block wall structure.

The structure was occupied by three women. Two of residents were trying to get the third resident, who was in a wheelchair, out of the building when firefighters arrived and helped evacuate the residence. None of the residents were injured.

However, a firefighter suffered first-degree burns to their face and neck while they were fighting the fire. The firefighter was treated at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro and released back to work.

Manning said it looked like the residents would be displaced for a long while. He said his department was called back to the scene later in the day when the fire rekindled and more of the structure’s roof was destroyed. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.

Paint Creek received mutual aid from fire departments in Leesburg, Mowrystown, New Vienna and Lynchburg.

