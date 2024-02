After 108 games played together as a team since third grade this group of Hillsboro eighth graders recently finished with six straight league championships. Since third grade the team is 97-11 overall and undefeated against Frontier Athletic Conference opponents. The won both the FAC regular season and tournament titles this year. Pictured (l-r) are coach Larry Scruggs, Ella Jordan, Taylor-Ann Scruggs, Riley Pence, Piper Wilkin, Dinah Ames, Peyton Gobin, Nevaeh Blair and coach JC Captain.

Submitted photo