Fairfield celebrates National FFA Week

The Fairfield FFA Chapter in Leesburg will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 17-24. Te week embraces more than 95 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 945,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education. Fairfield FFA will celebrate National FFA Week by participating in the following activities:

● Kiss The Pig fundraiser;

● Ag Olympics;

● Schoolwide dress-up days;

● Teacher appreciation lunch.

Today, FFA provides the next generation of leaders who will change the world. As the top school-based youth leadership development organization in the nation, FFA helps young people meet new agricultural challenges by developing their unique talents and exploring their interests in a broad range of career pathways. FFA members are our future leaders, our future food suppliers, our future innovators and more.

Whether it is through service projects or community gatherings, National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture’s future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Submitted by Taylor Thomas, ag instructor and FFA advisor, Fairfield Local High School.