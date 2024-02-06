Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner

Abernathy

The Highland County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Global Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. catered by Shoelace’s Catering of New Vienna. Tickets are $30 each and can be obtained by calling 937-393-1067 or from any Republican Party Central Committee person.

The event will include the introduction of local and state office holders and party officials. Primary candidates in local, county, state, US Senate and Ohio’s 2nd Congressional races will have an opportunity to speak. Voters are encouraged to attend and meet with the candidates.

Master of ceremonies for the event is Gary Abernathy, whose political career included various roles in the Republican Party. He worked for an Ohio congressman and two U.S. senators and served as a Highland County commissioner. He was publisher and editor of the Hillsboro Times-Gazette — one of the few newspapers to endorse Trump in 2016 — and later joined the Washington Post as a contributing columnist. He has served as a frequent on-air election analyst for the PBS NewsHour, along with other TV and radio appearances. His newsletter on politics and culture “Abernathy Road” can be found on Substack.

He is the father of four children and grandfather of five. Gary and his wife, Lora, now reside in the Cincinnati area.

Submitted by Paulette Donley, executive chair, Highland County Republican Party.