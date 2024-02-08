HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
Feb. 4
INCIDENTS/ARREST
A resident of the 4900 block of Panhandle Road reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined the parties involved had separated. Charges were declined.
A deputy responded to the 6700 block of Heather Moor Trail to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Timothy J. Williamson, 52, Hillsboro, was picked up on a warrant for failure to appear in addition to being charged with possession of drugs.
Feb. 5
INCIDENT
A resident of the 2100 block of Concord Road reported bank fraud. This incident remains under investigation.
Feb. 6
INCIDENT/ARREST
Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Wright Road after a report of a disturbance. After investigation, Jett T. Robbins, 20, Hillsboro, and Kevin R. Robbins, 50, Hillsboro, were charged with domestic violence.
Feb. 7
INCIDENT
A resident of the 2400 block of Elmville Road reported their residence was burglarized. This incident remains under investigation.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Donna Armstrong, 84, Hillsboro, speeding.
Rose M. McCann, 30, Sardinia, disorderly conduct.