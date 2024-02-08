Indians knock off Clinton-Massie

Hillsboro’s Camden Lively releases a shot during a bowling match earlier this season. Photo by Elizabeth Clark

WILMINGTON — The Hillsboro High School boys bowling team closed the regular season portion of their schedule Monday with a 2,683 to 2,469 non-conference victory over Clinton-Massie at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hillsboro boys finished the regular season portion of their schedule Monday with the victory over the Southern Buckeye Academic and Athletic champions. The Indians finished 8-2 in the Frontier Athletic Conference with the two losses only coming by seven pins to Chillicothe and five pins to Washington. The team was 14-3 overall.

In tournament action, the Indians took first place at the Ironclad Tournament, first place at the First Capital Baker Tournament, second place at the Royal Z Tournament, third place at the Viking Classic and sixth place at the Blue & Gold Tournament.

The FAC Tournament was to take place Thursday at LeElla Lanes in Washington C.H.