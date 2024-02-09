Wandering child, 12-11 hoops score, classes dismissed

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1932, The Greenfield Republican reported that Donald Gilliland, 3-year-old son of Harvey Gilliland, from Greenfield, wandered away from his parents while at a Columbus Department Store, going onto High Street and stopping on the curb where a cop found him.

Highland County Treasurer E.C. Wisecup announced the 1931 appraisl for Highland County real estate valuation, that being $20,021,980, which was reported to be a drop of $3 million.

Multiple Greenfield Boy Scouts, such as George Waddell, B.R. Duckworth Jr., Robert Kyle and Clarence Narcross, were examined for their qualifications for merit badges and higher ranks at their court of review in Washington C.H.

The Annual Tri-County Community Conference and Corn and Farm Products Show was held in the McClain High School Auditorium, as musical shows were given and topics discussed between farm workers and children at the school.

In sports, the McClain basketball team lost to Chillicothe in an exceptionally low-scoring affair, 12-11, as the first quarter ended with a 5-3 score for Chillicothe and the third quarter ended with an 11-7 score line also in Chillicothe’s favor.

The Lyric Theatre advertised multiple showings including “Derelict,” starring George Bancroft and Jessie Royce Landis, “The Secret Six,” starring Wallace Berry and Jean Harlow, and “Surrender,” starring Warner Baxter and Lelia Hyams.

Kroger advertised multiple products including two cans of pink salmon for 23 cents, a 25-pound bag of sugar for $1.19, 10 pounds of oranges for 36 cents, a pound of coffee for 19 cents, four pounds of yams for 15 cents and two stalks of celery for 15 cents.

This week in 1957, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Republican Party had a full ticket for the November election, with Robert Smith running for mayor again, while the Democratic Party was missing a couple of positions, as Robert Ralph announced his candidacy for city council.

The Greenfield Board of Education announced that it would “in the very near future” request the village to give the school back the Municipal Playground title for use at a new site.

All of the Highland County area would, effective on Feb. 11, 1957, be transferred from the Cincinnati Social Security Administration to the new district office in Chillicothe, which would also service Ross, Pike, Vinton, Pickaway, Fayette and Hocking counties.

Dr. Rudolf Frankel, the head of graduate school of City Planning at Miami University, planned to visit Greenfield to help work on “preparing a master plan of community development” alongside Mayor Robert Smith.

In sports, the Blanchester Wildcats defeated McClain, 77-72 as the tigers continued a horrendous season, tallying its 13th loss against zero wins, with the Wildcats scoring 29 of 43 free-throw attempts.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “The Brass Legend,” starring Hugh O’Brien and Nancy Gates, and “The Sharkfighters,” starring Victor Mature and James Olson.

Rook’s Food Market, located at 511 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a pound of chopped ham for 59 cents, a pound of cabbage butts for 65 cents and five packages of bacon ends for $1.

This week in 1982, The Press-Gazette reported that Ohio Department of Transportation Director David Weir announced that bids would be opened on May 18, 1982, for the final segment of the Appalachian Highway, planned to be 5.41 miles in length.

Hillsboro City School Board member Charles Gall brought forward a motion to dismiss classes for the full week of the Highland County Fair, but the motion was denied following the lack of a second person agreeing to the possibility.

Hillsboro City Schools Superintendent Fred Slater was given the authority to cut “unnecessary spending” following an announcement that Hillsboro City Schools would have around $47,000 less in state funding for the rest of the school year.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners accepted insurance coverage bids from Chaney Insurance Agency, with the bid valued at $4,461 for general liability insurance and Heskett Insurance Agency, valued at $9,205, for automobile insurance.

In sports, the Eastern Brown girls’ basketball team defeated Lynchburg-clay, 43-23, due to a zone defense that held every Mustang player below 10 points.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Ghost Story,” based on the novel of the same name by Peter Straub, which was directed by John Irvin and starred Fred Astaire, Melvyn Douglas, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and John Houseman.

K-Mart, located at 11 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a four-slice toaster for $15.97, a hooded sweatshirt for $8.97, two Aunt Jemima syrup containers for $3 and an Autolite sparkplug for 79 cents.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that the first version of the Buford Rock-n-Roll dance was planned to be held at the Buford Clay Township Community Park, with the money raised from the dance to go to maintenance of the park.

Hillsboro City Council announced that it planned to purchase the Washington School property for the purpose of building a new safety building that would house Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.

Hillsboro City Schools announced that it planned to borrow $800,000 in order to enlarge a possible new gymnasium at the developing high school site andd a new bus garage, with $600,000 of the borrowed money to come from the Ohio Association of School Business Officials.

In sports, the Miami Trace girls’ basketball team, ranked No. 5 in Division II, decimated Hillsboro as Panthers stars Samantha Leach and Lauren Johnson both tallied 18 points.

Higher Ground Farm, located at 6159 S.R. 138, advertised multiple vehicles including a 1995 Ford Escort Wagon for $2,200, a “very clean” 1996 Chrysler T&C van for $2,900 and a 1999 Buick LeSabre for $4,500.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.