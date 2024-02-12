Chili Challenge a fundraiser for radio-telethon

Judges for a past Chili Challenge include (l-r) Sharon Hughes, Nick Thompson, Koni Boatman, Terry Sullivan and Bill Campbell. Times-Gazette file photo

The Hillsboro Rotary Club will again sponsor the Chili Challenge Competition and the annual Chili Supper as part of its fundraising for the 52nd annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon.

The Chili Challenge is an opportunity for local cooks to enter their own chili into competition with others to be judged by Hillsboro Rotary members at the club’s March 5 meeting. The meeting, which is at the Hillsboro VFW, starts at 11:45 a.m. Entrants must deliver their chili by 11:30 a.m. in a crockpot or slow cooker so that it can be kept warm. Entrants may be present during the competition and the meeting. There will be two categories — mild and regular.

The entry form for the Chili Challenge can be found on the link on the Facebook pages of the Hillsboro Rotary Club, First State Bank and the Highland County Society for Children & Adults. Entrants may also mail their names and contact information to [email protected]. Entries should be turned in by Sunday, March 5.

The winners of the two categories will provide their recipes to the club which will serve them at the annual Chili Supper which will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at the Hillsboro VFW located on West Main Street behind the Dairy Queen. The supper will also include the annual dessert auction conducted by Rotarian Rick Williams and will feature numerous items including pies, cakes and other desserts.

Tickets will be $6 at the door and $5 in advance. Tickets are available from Rotary members and at First State Bank, this year’s host for the radio-telethon. All proceeds from the Chili Supper are donated to the radio-telethon which will be broadcast live from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 from the Hillsboro Orpheum.

Information for this story was provided by Rocky Coss.