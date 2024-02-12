HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cheri Riley, 46, of Washington C.H., was cited for expired tags.

Feb. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Breanna Birkhimer, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Lisa Jones, 62, of Winchester, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Darlene Bourne, 62, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Rosemary Captain, 63, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Jeremy Collett, 41, of Winchester, was arrested for failure to appear.

INCIDENTS

A theft was reported from a business in the 100 block of South Glenn Street. The incident remains under investigation.

A report was received of a subject trespassing at a residence in the 600 block of North East Street. One arrest was made.