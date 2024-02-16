Boulevard lights, HHS tops MHS, $15K electric bill

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1937, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Charlton Meyers, Greenfield attorney, was appointed as Highland County’s new probate judge by Charles Uhl, notary public.

A special meeting of the Paint Aeries No. 1325 FOE was planned for Feb. 17, 1937, as James Kellner, president of the Ohio State Aerie was visiting, with all members requested to be in attendance.

Greenfield Village Council planned to play host to representatives from three different lighting equipment manufacturers, Line Material Co., the Western Electric Co. and General Electric Co., for a discussion on the installation and costs for boulevard lights.

A joint session of the Greenfield Rotary Club, Leesburg Rotary Club and Hillsboro Rotary Club was to be held at the M.E. Church as Community Days would be celebrated together.

In sports, the Hillsboro basketball team defeated McClain, 33-21, thanks to a game-high 15 points from Bud Stanforth, which was significantly more than any other person on the court.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple showings, including “Cain and Mabel,” starring Clark Gable and Marlon Davies, and “More Than a Secretary,” starring Jean Arthur and Geo Brent.

Kroger Stores advertised multiple products including a pound of cheese for 25 cents, six grapefruit for 25 cents, five pounds of oranges for 27 cents, a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 35 cents and four packages of Fould’s macaroni or spaghetti for 25 cents.

This week in 1962, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that all of the incumbent officers from the Greenfield Chamber of Commerce were re-elected, following all of the incumbents being nominated for re-election, at the January meeting.

The city of Greenfield was referred to Richard Davis, Highland County prosecutor, as the entity looked for a ruling on whether control and management of the Greenfield Municipal Hospital should be with the safety service director or the board of hospital trustees.

Rep. William Harsha announced that he was successful in including the Big Darby Reservoir project as a recommendation in the policies of the Water Resources Committee of the Mississippi Valley Association.

The Highland County Mental Health Association announced that it planned to hold a “major education program,” as Dr. Harrison Evans, a psychiatrist and co-director of the Hardin Sanitorium in Columbus, would be among the speakers.

In sports, the Hillsboro basketball team defeated McClain, 69-53, thanks to a monstrous 33 points on the night from John Cummings and another 14 points from his brother.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Twist Around the Clock,” starring Vicki Spencer and Clay Cole, and “The Hustler,” starring Paul Newman and Pipe Laurie.

Super-Valu advertised multiple products including a 10-ounce jar of strawberry preserves for 19 cents, a 16-ounce jar of chocolate syrup for 19 cents, a pound of bologna for 29 cents and a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 29 cents.

This week in 1987, The Press-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education approved a policy for the introduction of inspections for controlled substances in school buildings, on school grounds and other premises.

Marshall Baum, District 9 deputy director for the Ohio Department of Transportation, reported that political squabbles between the U.S. House and Senate caused a five-month delay in passing the federal highway bill which had a “serious impact” on the area’s roads.

A meeting of Highland County Board of Commissioners included a discussion where the need for the Highland County Extension Office was debated due to some money going to the office and not other places.

The Hillsboro Retail Merchants Association was still unable to found no set rules for its operation despite a meeting between members of the Merchants Association and the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce.

In sports, the Hillsboro wrestling team lost to Wilmington Hurricanes who took home the South Central Ohio League Wrestling Championship, as Wilmington tallied 154 points compared to Hillsboro’s 139.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised Crocodile Dundee,” which was written by Paul Hogan, Ken Shadie and John Cornell, directed by Peter Fairman and starred Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski.

Great Scot Thrifty Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including two rolls of paper towels for $1, a bunch of fresh broccoli for 79 cents and a pound of sliced bacon for $1.69.

This week in 2012, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro High School Symphonic Choir was scheduled to be one of three high schools to perform at the Ohio Music Education Association Professional Conference.

American Electric Power spokesperson Jeff Rennie announced that a $15,000 electric bill, reported to be 15 times higher than normal, was the result of a “meter reading error.”

Sen. David Daniels announced that he planned to accept the role of Ohio Department of Agriculture director as a part of Gov. John Kasich’s cabinet as a way to “continue his involvement with farming and agriculture issues in Ohio.”

The Hillsboro Board of Education approved a new calendar for the 2012-13 school year that “could” feature four-day school weeks in May due to making up calamity days that weren’t used.

Around 4,000 Highland County area South Central Power customers lost electrical service following AEP losing its transmission feed line at the Petersburg substation on New Petersburg Pike, with South Central Power also feeding off the same line.

In sports, the Clinton Massie girls’ varsity basketball team clinched the South Central Ohio League title outright thanks to a 57-23 win over the Hillsboro squad, as the matchup started with a 17-0 lead for Clinton-Massie.

