‘Elvis’: A return engagement

Elvis Presley tribute artist Tyler Christopher performs during a previous appearance at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. File photo

For some, the annual performances by Elvis Presley tribute artist Tyler Christopher at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center are like “The King” himself making a stop in Hillsboro.

“I have attended the senior center’s annual Elvis Presley tribute benefit show. I was really surprised when I first heard Tyler Christopher. There are so many Elvis impressionists but he is by far the best I have ever heard. He sounded just like Elvis Presley and if you didn’t know it, you would think he was Elvis Presley singing and dancing on that stage,” said center member Sandy Coats. “I highly recommend you attend the Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s event. He was spot on.”

Christopher will visit the center for the eighth time Saturday, March 23.

Tickets are $45 for a front row seat, $40 for the second row and $35 for general seating. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. for front row seating, 6:25 p.m. for second row seating and 6:40 p.m. for general seating. The two-hour show will begin at 7 p.m. and there will be an intermission in the middle.

Drinks and light desserts will be provided at each table, according to Mechell Karnes, senior center executive director.

Karnes said Christopher changes costumes throughout the show, starting with Presley tunes from the ’50s, moving on into the 1960s and even progressing into the jumpsuits of the 1970s.

“The show is very highly energetic and his voice truly is so much like Elvis Presley. He’s made a fan out of me and I’ve never been an Elvis fan. He’s really an incredible artist,” Karnes said. “He slides across the floor like Elvis in his younger days, slinging his arms and shaking his hips. It’s really authentic and it’s a blast.”

Christopher will bring backup vocalists, lead and bass guitarists, a keyboard player and a sound and light crew with him. Karnes said the senior center has a new stage so Christopher will have more room to dance. There will be dance floor room available.

Tickets can be purchased at the senior center, 185 Muntz St. in Hillsboro, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. They can be purchased online at highlandseniors.com or you can call the center at 937-393-4745 for more information. A promotional video is available on the center’s Facebook page.

“It’s a fundraiser and we like to have shows that people can come to and see and enjoy the center,” Karnes said. “It’s made possible by a bunch of sponsors and supporters that make it possible for the center to make a profit.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.