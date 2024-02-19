Groups converge to help local family

On Feb. 15 Jimmy Phelps, manager of the Hillsboro Papa John’s, Tami Takes the Cake Cookies and Christian illusionist Jake Lindsey (center) came together to raise funds for a family in need. Jessy Edwards and his family recently lost daughter Brittany and the community came together to show their support. Papa John’s donated 20 percent of the day’s sales, Tami Takes the Cake donated cookies and Lindsey donated two shows and all tips to the family. Daniels and his family were in attendance for the shows at the restaurant and the outpouring of support for their family. Brittany was a student at Hillsboro and by all accounts she “always lit up the room and people instantly loved her.” Her father said, “She was too good for this world and God called her home.”

Submitted photo