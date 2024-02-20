One small act can make a difference

Fifth graders put together a gift package for a middle school student battling leukemia are pictured. Teacher Caden Wisecup, who delivered the gifts, is pictured with fifth graders Anne Vandyke, Bentley Jones, Ryker Stark and Crosby Countryman. Submitted photo

Just one small act of kindness having lasting positive impacts that positively impact the school and the community is something that Greenfield Elementary’s fifth graders have set out to do.

This new project is the Fifth Grade Tiger Kindness Club. Headed by teachers Janell Allison and Jayme Weller, the club includes all fifth graders, and the goal is to share and spread kindness by simple acts that bring smiles.

According to Allison and Weller, the club got started this year because students and teachers were wanting to intentionally share kindness, not just in school, but throughout the community.

Since the start of the 2023-24 school year, fifth graders have been busy spreading joy and encouragement. They kicked off the school year by making treat bags for new teachers. They have made cards for former teachers, staff members, veterans, the marching band and all the sports teams as well as inspirational signs for the sports teams. The fifth graders also auctioned off their artwork with all proceeds going to middle school student Madalynn Wilson, who is battling leukemia. The fifth graders put together a gift basket and made a sign for her. The students have made a care package for a student’s father readying to deploy for the military. For the holidays, they made cards at Christmas and carolled all around town.

The club exists, a group of fifth graders said at January’s school board meeting, because kindness is important and spreading that throughout the school and the community is important, too.

At the end of their presentation to the board of education last month, the students handed a special gift to each board member. They included plaques specifically made for each member, and on each plaque a mosaic of colorful tiles, each tile unique and crafted by fifth graders in their art classes.

All fifth graders contribute ideas for acts of kindness, work on inspirational notes, complete posters and donate supplies. Many of the ideas come from needs heard about in the community, the teachers said. Students work on ideas, planning and implementing during their homeroom time with extra class time provided for the larger projects.

This kindness club, this dedicated time to spreading good will to others, Allison and Weller said, is helping students develop leadership skills and foster a positive school culture.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.