Hillsboro meeting dates

The city of Hillsboro has announced 2024 meeting dates for city council, the planning commission, revolving loan fund and community improvement corporation.

Hillsboro City Council meet at 7 p.m. the first Thursday after the second Monday of each month at 130 N. High St on the following dates: March 14, April 11, May 16, June 13, July 11, Aug. 15, Sept. 12, Oct. 17, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.

The Hillsboro Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at 130 N. High St. on the following dates: March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

The Hillsboro Revolving Loan Fund meet at 10 a.m. quarterly at 130 N. High St. on the following dates: May 22, Aug. 21 and Nov. 20.

The Hillsboro Community Improvement Corporation meets at 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at 130 N. High St. on the following dates: March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.

Submitted by the city of Hillsboro.