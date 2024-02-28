Kier new Hillsboro treasurer

The Highland County Republican Party Central Committee, through its members residing in the city of Hillsboro, has appointed resident Cristal G. Kier (center) to serve as city treasurer. Kier replaces Deborah J. Sansone who had served in the position since April 2023, and resigned on Feb. 19, 2024. Kier was appointed for the balance of the term which expires at the end of 2025. Shown administering the oath of office to Kier is Randalyn Worley, Hillsboro law director, with Hillsboro Auditor Dawson Barreras.

Submitted photo