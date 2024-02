Highland Couty Historical Society member Katie Burwinkel is pictured showing “The Lincoln School Story” Tuesday at the weekly meeting of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. The new half-hour video documentary from Ohio Humanities examines the little-known fight for school desegregation led by a handful of Ohio mothers and their children in 1954. It made its television broadcast debut on PBS stations across Ohio last month.

Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette