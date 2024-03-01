STR P.O. closes, officer dismissed, births top deaths

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1939, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that interviewers from the Ohio State Employment Service were being held at Greenfield Town Hall so people from the tri-county area required to register for employment could look for a job.

A fire caused an estimated $600 damage to the two-story frame residence of Starling Lightle at 550 Baltimore Ave., as the fire “gained considerable headway” before it was even discovered, with the whole roof and attic “badly damaged.”

Highland County Health Commissioner Dr. W.M. Hoyt was in attendance at the Advisory Council, District Board of Health, and reported that births outnumbered deaths in 1938 in Highland County by a 557 to 383 count.

A night police officer in Greenfield turned over their badge and was dismissed from the department at Greenfield Mayor John Mains’ request following an investigation of an “alleged mistreatment” of a service state manager who sustained a black eye and other facial bruises.

In sports, the McClain Tigers basketball team looked to start the Southeastern District Class A Tournament off with a bang as the team’s first matchup was against Jackson High School, with the winner to face either New Boston or Gallipolis.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised “St. Louis Blues,” starring Dorothy LaMour, Maxine Sullivan and Lloyd Nolan, and “Four Girls in White,” starring Florence Rice and Kent Taylor.

Collins Market advertised multiple products including a 50-ounce can of pork and beans for 15 cents, four rolls of toilet tissue for 23 cents, a pound of baby beef roast for 19 cents and a pound of pure black pepper for 10 cents.

This week in 1964, The Press-Gazette reported that Highland County Auditor John McCreight was in the process of collecting reports that would reveal the amount of floor space that would be needed when the auditor’s office relocated to its new county annex at Elks Hall.

State school examiners were preparing to issue high school charter revocations to the recommendation of the Ohio State Board of Education to schools including Sinking Spring High School, Whiteoak High School, Belfast High School, Buford High School and Lynchburg High School.

The post office located at Sugar Tree Ridge announced that it was to be discontinued as an independent office and was being brought under the Hillsboro Post Office as a rural station, but the service was planned to be the same for customers.

In sports, the two Highland County basketball teams still in the Class A Sectional Tournament lost their matchups, as the Fairfield lost 52-44 to the Eastern Eagles and the Lynchburg Bobcats lost 63-57 to the Centralia Bulldogs.

Owens’ Super-Value Market, located at the corner of East Walnut and South High streets, advertised multiple products, including a 10-pound bag of New York potatoes for 59 cents and a pound of well-trimmed pork steaks for 49 cents.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Who’s Minding the Store,” written by Frank Tashlin and Harry Tugend, directed by Frank Tashlin and starring Jerry Lewis, Jill St. John and Agnes Moorehead.

This week in 1989, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that multiple area residents were in attendance for a public hearing of Greenfield City Council where a discussion was held regarding the proposal for a $10 tax increase on license plates for all registered vehicles in Highland County.

The McClain Theatrical Co. was scheduled to start its showing of the highly-acclaimed drama “Ordinary People,” with Jamie Phillips playing the father, Olivia Wilkins the mother and Thomas Trimmer the “troubled youth.”

The rezoning of two city properties, Jay’s Market and Ralston’s Union 76, was discussed at a public hearing of Greenfield City Council, as most in attendance were against rezoning Ralston’s from residential to commercial.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay basketball team lost to Belpre, 71-69, in the Division III district semifinals thanks to an abysmal third quarter in which the Mustangs hit only two shots from the field.

The Rand Cinema, located on North Washington Street in Greenfield, advertised “Twins,” directed by Ivan Reitman and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, Kelly Preston and Chloe Webb.

Uhl’s IGA Family Center, located at 1013 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a 12-ounce can of orange juice for 99 cents, a 12-ounce bag of real chocolate chips for $1.19 and a 250-count box of napkins for $1.39.

This week in 2014, The Times-Gazette reported that Shaffer Park was being readied for the upcoming season as two new buildings, bathrooms and a concession stand were improvements for the season.

Chuck Middleton, longtime deputy and most recently chief deputy since 2005, announced that the “time was right” for retirement, after serving 30 years with the force.

There were no reported injuries in an accident that involved a vehicle driving into the back of a Hillsboro City Schools bus, with two different buses put into service following the accident to ensure the schedule was maintained.

Staffers from McClain presented information to the Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education regarding a new virtual learning program which, while more expensive than the previous version, also would bring more opportunities.

In sports, the McClain Lady Tigers defeated Crooksville, 51-36, thanks to a game-high 30 points from junior point guard Chania Massie to help the Tigers advance to the district finals.

DirecTV advertised its cable packages, which included a free whole-home HD DVR upgrade, NFL Sunday Ticket and free premium movie channels for packages starting at $24.99 per month.

