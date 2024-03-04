Shooting Sports Clubs seeks members, instructors

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club will meet on Saturday, March 23 from 8:45a.m. to noon (rain or shine) at the Highland County Coon Hunters. The club wants to invite any young person 8 years of age and in the third grade as of the first of the year. It have paperwork to fill out and be signed by the parent/guardian and member.

This will be the club’s last meeting before the deadline to sign up on April 1.

Most scheduled days the club will have two sessions divided by a business meeting. New members have a choice of archery or rifle the first session. In the second session new members can take pistol. The club has a third session that members can chose to take — the Living History discipline (project). Second-year members can choose from a wider selection of projects.

As a 4-H club, it furnishes all the equipment and ammunition for the disciplines. 4-H members do not bring any type of equipment to the meetings except if they have their own eye and ear protection, but the club has safety equipment available. Instructors will assist the members in filling out their 4-H project books for fair judging. The club has scheduled sessions so that each member will have the opportunity to meet their requirement for six meetings for the Highland County Fair or state fair judging.

Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club meets on scheduled Saturday mornings most of the time at the Highland County Coon Hunters. The club has scheduled community service and countywide events for 4-H members to attend to become aware of needs within the county and state.

Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports is a regular 4-H club. It includes all the core elements of the 4-H program such as youth development, skill development, leadership skills, interaction with positive adult role models, career exploration and safety education. It promotes responsibility, decision making and identifying realistic, personal goals.

Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club is a leader directed program taught only by certified volunteer instructors to 4-H members. All adult volunteer instructors have attended up to 18 hours of specialized training in the disciplines they are presenting to the 4-H members. The Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports has state workshops to equip instructors to deliver and promote the 4-H Shooting Sports program.

Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports needs adults who have an interest to instruct young people in the safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment. If you are interested and willing to learn the Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports program, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918 for more information.

Submitted by Diane Waits, Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports coordinator.