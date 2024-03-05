Hillsboro FFA ag sales team

This year many Hillsboro FFA members competed in the ag sales contest. They took a preliminary online test with the top four test scores moving onto the district competition at Blanchester High School. After the test, Hillsboro’s team was third in the district and their test scores carried on to the next part of the contest. At the district contest they had to go into a sales meeting where they were required to come up with questions to ask their client based on a scenario. After that the team had to split into individual sales meetings with different clients. This year the team’s scenario was to sell multiple utility and gooseneck trailers as well as attachments. The team members had to build rapport with the customers, determine their wants and needs, and match a product to the customers’ situation. The team finished fourth in the district. The ag sales team members are pictured (l-r) Alex McClarren, Carter Boyd, Corbin Winkle and Addyston Knauff.

Submitted photo