Two Lady Tigers 6th at regional

McClain freshman Lexie Burns finished sixth last weekend at the regional wrestling tournament. Tyler Flora | AIM Media Midwest McClain sophomore K.C. Foster is pictured battling Waverly’s Ava Robertson last weekend at the regional tournament. Tyler Flora | AIM Media Midwest

Two McClain girls wrestlers finished sixth last weekend at the regional tournament at Harrison High School, both falling one win short of earning a trip to the state tournament.

Both Lady Tigers won three matches at the regional tournament.

At 110 pounds, freshman Lexie Burns (21-16) opened in the first round by pinning freshman Bailey Garnett of Preble Shawnee is 3:24. In the quarterfinals she lost to senior Haley Williams of Mason, 7-0. In the consolation rounds Burns beat senior Brianna Kelly of Fairborn, 9-3; freshman Abi Forsythe of Washington C.H. by pin in 1:59; and then in her match for a berth in the state tournament she lost to sophomore Charley Jones of New Richmond by a pin in 1:23.

Jones went on to win the consolation bracket and take third place.

At 235 pounds, sophomore K.C. Foster (11-15) lost her first round match by a pin to freshman Ava Robertson of Waverly in 1:22. But she came back to win three straight matches in the consolation bracket. She started by pinning Finneytown senior Krissa Coreas in 1:39; beat senior Justice Smith of Centerville, 5-4; beat junior Makinzi Neff of Carroll, 4-3; then lost her match for a berth in the state tournament to senior Jessica Edwards of Harrison by a pin in 31 seconds.

Edwards went on to win the consolation bracket and finish in third place.