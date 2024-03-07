Hillsboro area residents Dave Parry, Russ Newman and Rick Williams sample the entries in Tuesday’s Chili Cook Off. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

The Hillsboro Rotary Club’s annual Chili Cook Off was held at Hillsboro’s VFW Post 9094 Tuesday, March 5.

The cook off is a precursor to the club’s annual Chili Supper & Dessert Auction that will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 (located behind the Dairy Queen).

Matt Greene was the winner for the hot category, and Karen Faust won in the mild category.

Their recipes will be prepared by the VFW for the Chili Supper & Dessert Auction in support of the Ernie Blankenship Memorial Telethon benefiting the Highland County Society for Children and Adults.

This year’s telethon will be held Wednesday, March 27 at the Hillsboro Orpheum from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets for the chili supper can be purchased from a Rotary member ahead of the event for $5 or for $6 at the door the day of the event.

“We want to let everyone come out and join in the fun, and it’s a nice time to get together and have some fun,” said Rotarian Joanna Mahan.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.