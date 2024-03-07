HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

March 3

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

A resident of the 12000 block of S.R. 72 reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Gregory Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Danny Roberts, 52, of Sardinia, was charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 300 block of South Main Street in Sinking Spring reported harassment. After investigation, it was determined there was no violation.

March 4

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

A deputy responded to the 2500 block of U.S. Route 62 after a trespassing complaint. After investigation, Kyle J. Hamor, 33, of Hillsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Maple Trail after a report of a child being assaulted. After investigation, a juvenile was charged with being unruly.

Deputies responded to a business in the 5800 block of West New Market Road to a report of a suspicious male. After investigation, James W. Willians IV was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

March 6

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 11000 block of North Shore Drive after a male was refusing to leave. After investigation, the male was given 48 hours to remove himself and his property.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jasmine E. Hamilton, 24, of Chillicothe, having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

John B. Shaffer, 51, of Cincinnati, OVI, driving left of center and open container.

Billy J. Stone, 55, of Hillsboro, OVI and driving under suspension.

Tyler C. Gray, 29, of Peebles, operating a vehicle without a license.