Liquor objections, Paul Brown visits, big weather swing

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1941, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that 10 Pontiac vehicles were sold in Highland County during February, making it the highest-sold brand for the month, as Chevrolet sold five vehicles, Plymouth three and Oldsmobile two.

Paul Brown, new head football coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and Greenfield native Jimmy Hull, on the Ohio State Buckeyes basketball coaching staff, among others, were scheduled to be the principal speakers at the Varsity M. Club banquet at the McClain High School cafeteria.

S.L. Orebaugh won a spelling bee competition held at the First Baptist Church, the runner-up being Alice Gray, as Orebaugh won a desk pin set, with Linden Wilson winning a general knowledge quiz.

Judge George McDowell ruled that Warren Armstrong was not entitled to workers’ compensation following Armstrong getting injured “while riding in a truck driven by his brother” that wrecked near Leesburg.

In sports, the McClain Tigers, fresh off the team’s 15-game undefeated regular season, were using the walls of the team’s “polished hardwood court” as boundaries to be ready for the width of the Ohio University gym where they would start the postseason.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple showings including “I Want a Divorce,” starring Joan Blondell and Dick Powell, and “Captain Caution,” starring Victor Mature and Leo Carillo.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products including a pound of chocolate peanuts for 15 cents, wash frocks or 97 cents, two pairs of yellow palm gloves for 29 cents, dish pans for 19 cents apiece and a quart of aero wax for 35 cents.

This week in 1966, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that a fire that started in an attic gutted a bedroom, extensively damaged other second-floor rooms and caused water damage on the first floor in the Knisley home.

James Collins, secretary for the Tri-C Co., a stockyard located on S.R. 41 on Miami Trace Road and New Vienna, announced that the stockyards was to be leased to Swift & Co., as the company no longer required the yards for buying stock.

The city of Greenfield announced that it planned to officially advise the Ohio Department of Liquor Control of objections being voiced for the issuance of a D-2 permit at a business found at 510 S. Washington St.

In sports, multiple athletes from the McClain swimming team were planning on participating in the Central Ohio District swimming meet held at the Ohio State University Natatorium, with George Smith the most acclaimed Tiger swimmer.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Secret Agent Fireball,” starring Richard Harrison and Dominique Boschero, and “Spy in Your Eye,” starring Brett Halsey and Pier Angeli.

McClain Motor Sales, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a 1965 Ford Country Sedan station wagon for $2,450, a 1963 Volkswagen bus for $1,295, a 1960 Chevy Convert for $795 and a 1961 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.

This week in 1991, The Press-Gazette reported that Hillsboro residents woke up on Monday morning to frozen roads, electrical outages and school cancellations for nearly every school district following a weekend of 65-degree temperatures.

Students at Hillsboro City Schools and Fairfield Local Schools were scheduled to participate in the 14th annual Ohio Right to Read Week, which would include read-a-thons, bookmaking and youth author conferences, among other activities.

The Hillsboro City Council’s Utilities Commission announced that it was looking into a rate increase request by the Columbus South Central Power Company, but multiple council members also voiced their disapproval of “paying for costs connected with converting the Zimmer power plant from nuclear to coal.”

A garage in Highland County burned down, which was reported to have been caused “probably” by sparks from a wood stove, as the fire department said that the estimated loss was around $60,000 to $70,000.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs basketball team lost to the Huntington Lady Hunstmen, 54-51, eliminating the Lady Mustangs from the district tournament after winning a sectional championship.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Edward Scissorhands,” starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, and “White Fang,” starring Klaus Maria Brandauer and Ethan Hawke.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a two-liter bottle of Pepsi for 89 cents, a 16-ounce loaf of fresh-made French or Italian bread for 99 cents and a pound of lean ground chuck for $1.69.

This week in 2016, The Times-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners offered to advertise Requests for Proposals to help increase the visibility of the Greenfield and Leesburg industrial parks.

Southern State Community College announced the appointment and promotion of Dr. Nicole Roades to vice president of academic affairs, replacing Dr. Ryan McCall, who took the position of president of Marion Technical College.

The Rotary Clubs of Hillsboro and Greenfield were scheduled to host the 44th annual Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon which would benefit the Highland County Society for Children and Adults.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs basketball team lost to West Lafayette Ridgewood, 74-54, ending the Lady Mustangs 24-1 which saw them ranked as high as No. 2 in the state.

Dish Network advertised its promotional package service, which included free premium channels for three months, including HBO, Cinemax and Showtime, for $19.99 for 12 months.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.