Greenfield Spring Fling is Saturday

The fourth annual Spring Fling 2024/Greenfield Field Day will take place in and around the village Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The event has grown each year, making it bigger and better than the past. It will include five buildings with vendors, crafters and baked goods inside. There will be door prizes at many of the buildings,” event organizer Lynn Riggs said.

A card stamp door prize drawing is being promoted by Solid Rock Church. Six stamps from various stops are required to enter to win a prize. The church is located at 871 S.R. 28. The church will have crafters and a bake sale inside and out. There will be pictures with a bunny from 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. The kitchen will offer pulled pork, mac-n-cheese, baked beans, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Everyone entering the building will receive an egg for a chance to win a prize along with other raffles.

Tiny Town Pre-school and Daycare at 156 Jefferson St. in the old armory building will host an egg hunt with the Easter Bunny on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Just up the street is Posey Plaza with shops and vendors set up in the hallway. Steph’s Gourmet Food truck will be set up outside the plaza. A few doors up is Robbin’s Village Florist with a window display for spring. Across the street is The Letter Shop with many new products inside. They now offer McClain and Hillsboro apparel along with other school items.

At 134 N. Washington St. there will be crafters, vendors and baked goods in the community room at Southern Hills Community Bank. Jewelry, baked goods, crochet and vintage decor items will be available.

The First Baptist Community Room and Gym located just around another corner from the bank will host crafters, vendors, baked goods, sweet treats and other one-of-a-kind items. The kitchen will serve hot chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, chips and drinks. There will be door prize drawings.

At 238 S. Washington St., Hearth & Care Skilled Nursing & Rehab will have crafters in their hallways and a room or two.

In the 300 and 400 blocks of Jefferson Street there will be boutiques, a craft shop and an art shop. Black Cat Tattoo has a boutique inside and in the 400 block is the Cream N Sugar Cafe.

Hampton’s Detailing at 758 S. Seventh St. It will have vendors inside. Across the street is CC’s Eats & Treats for a quick snack, breakfast or lunch. The Easter Bunny will be there from time to time throughout the day.

Heading west on Jefferson there is the Grind House Cafe. Nu 4 U is next door. It is a new and used shopping mall next to Steven’s Hardware.

“I just have to say, I have been in the crafting world for 40-plus years and crafting has made a huge comeback,” said Riggs. “We have so many one-of-a-kind crafts and unique pieces you will not find anywhere else because these people are letting their imaginations run wild, and I made sure to spread them throughout our village. Every building will have so many people from Dayton, Jackson, Fayette, Highland, Ross and Clinton counties and more.”

There will be a golden egg hunt plus other door prizes at various locations. A coloring contest for all ages is listed on the event’s Facebook page. You can copy and print the page. There will be two prizes for each age group. Papers need to be turned in at Hampton’s Detailing by Thursday, March 14 before 4 p.m. Other arrangements can be made with Riggs at 937-763-3445 or on Facebook for dropoffs.

There is a new event happening the same time at the Madison Township Building on Centerfield Road just west of town off S.R. 28. It is called Greenfield Field Day.

Nathan Campbell is hosting this event for local contractors, small businesses and skilled tradesmen. He is inviting them out to set up a canopy, table or trailer with equipment and to hand out business cards and fliers.

The Grind House will offer coffee and muffins, Pine Lane Bouquet will highlights some of its merchandise, and a popcorn stand will be in the shelter. Big EZ BBQ will have sausage gravy and biscuits, pastries, coffee and lunch available.

It is free for any business to set up at the event by showing up Saturday, March 16 and being ready to go by 9 a.m.

Nathan Campbell is inviting the public out to pick up information and grab a bite to eat. Anyone wanting more information can call Campbell at Campbell Underground Solutions at 740-505-5840.

The day will conclude with the Greenfield Elementary Carnival from 4-8 p.m. There will be raffles, silent auctions and $10 wristbands for kids to play multiple endless games.

“I want to thank all the people working on this Spring Fling with me…, Riggs said. “The support these folks have given me over the years has been so wonderful. It takes a village to build an event as large as this will be.”

A list of stops will posted on the Facebook page “Craft/Vendor Fairs & More in and around Greenfield, Ohio” the day before the event.

