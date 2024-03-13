HDH cancer care now 5 days a week

Ahmed

Highland District Hospital has welcomed Dr. Mufti Ahmad to its Cancer Care & Hematology team and has announced the expansion of the program to five days a week.

Ahmad completed his medical degree at Allama Iqbal Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan, and continued his internal medicine residency at the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York. Following his residency, Ahmad completed his hematology and oncology fellowship at the Levine Cancer institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ahmad has published articles highlighted in the American Journal of Hematology and Oncology and is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, and the American College of Physicians.

The Cancer Care & Hematology Department is led by Dr. Jamie Waselenko who is accompanied by nurse practitioners Janice Morris and Erin Cunningham.

Appointments can be made with Ahmad by calling Highland District Hospital Cancer Care & Hematology at 937-393-6272.

Submitted by Ashlee Cheesbro, marketing manager, HDH.